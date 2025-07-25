Prom carpark closure after storm damage reveals remnants of old ferry ramp
Fife Council has warned motorists and locals that the car park at the promenade in Leven will be closed overnight on August 5 and 6 between 6:00pm and 7:00am to allow survey work to be carried out.
It said all vehicles must be moved by 6:00pm each night so that work can start on time. Remnants of an old ferry ramp structure were uncovered under the surface of the prom when work was being carried out earlier this year to repair storm damage.
Mark Dewar, service manager for roads said: " In order to better understand the extent of this structure, and assess the condition of the underlying ground, specialist surveys are being undertaken.
“The investigations will use non-invasive techniques, such as ground penetrating radar to detect underground features and potential voids beneath the car park surface. We'll use the results of the surveys to help plan any future maintenance and ensure the ongoing safety and stability of the area.
He added: "It's important that drivers remove their vehicles from the car park by 6pm on both nights, otherwise we might have to move them to an alternative location, which could result in additional costs. We'd like to thank users for their patience and co-operation."
