Leven takes centre stage for music fans in Fife this weekend with the tenth anniversary Promfest event taking place across two days - and it is completely free to attend.

The annual festival takes place across Saturday and Sunday on Leven Promenade, and features a host of local bands as well as fairground attractions, stalls and even pro wrestling.

Last year saw bumper crowds on a sun-kissed weekend, and the organisers are hoping for a similar turn out as they mark their decade as part of the town’s summer calendar.

Organised by Leven Community Council, it is an event for locals and visitors, with the rail link making it easy to get there and back for day out.

Promfest in Leven was a huge hit in 2024 (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Teresa Watson, one of the team behind Promfest, said: “It has all gone very well, everything is ready to go - we’re all organised!”

The 2025 Promfest is also bigger underlining the growing interest in the music event.

“We are getting bigger and bigger,” said Teresa. “This year the fairground is bigger, there are more stalls, and the music area is also getting bigger. I think the rail link played a huge part in people coming last year - they were able to jump on a train and come for the day. It’s hard to say how many attend, but it is several thousand - you look at aerial photos and can see how busy it is. Some come for the whole day, others come along for a few hours.” What started out as a small one-day event has blossomed into a weekend of live music featuring a host of local bands, who all bring their own followings to the stage and arena.

“We started small and have got bigger and bigger,” said Teresa. “After Covid the first Promfest we staged was just joyous. Everyone was thrilled we were back, and then we extended it to two days. We work really hard to make things happen and also keep them free. We have never charged anyone to come along.

All the fun of the fair returns to Promfest (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Saturday’s line-up features Roots System, Ghost Train, Mosaics, We Cry Wolf, Voodoo Pilots, Astral Suns, Punk Fiction, The Columbos and James Low. On Sunday, music fans can enjoy sets from Three’s A Crowd Parka Life, Smoking Jeffreys, 13 Tombs, Arienas, and Sons of Chance.

Saturday runs from midday to 9:00am, while Sunday finishes at the earlier time of 7:00pm.

The team behind Promfest are also staging an outdoor cinemas event at Letham Glen which is sold out, as well as Glenfest at the park in September. The glen is named after John Letham, a retired farmer who gifted money to secure the park for the town.

The events, organised to mark the park’s centenary, start on Thursday, July 31 within outdoor screenings of Despicable Me 4 at 2:00pm and Minecraft : The Movie at 6:00pm. Burgers, hotdog and snacks will be available to purchase from the hut.

The Ghost Train will play Promfest in Leven (Pic: Cath Ruane)

On Saturday, September 6, the park hosts Glenfest - a one-time only event featuring six local bands, a licensed bar, amazing food, craft and gift stalls and exciting rides to suit all. iIke Promfest, entry will be free. On Sunday, September 14, Letham Glen will host a 5k run which is open to all.

Looking further ahead, there is a Winter Wonderland planned for the park from December 12-14. It will include an open-air ice rink, magical lighting displays and Christmas-themed attractions.