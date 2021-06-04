Proposals for huge extension to Fife holiday park approved

The holiday park.

The developers wish to form 131 lodge style static holiday caravan pitches and associated infrastructure at Northbank Farm in Cameron.

The plans would form phase two of the development.

Consultation events will be going ahead over the coming months to publicise the proposed development.