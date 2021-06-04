Proposals for huge extension to Fife holiday park approved

A proposal of application notice for a huge extension to a Fife holiday park has been approved.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 4th June 2021, 11:57 am
The developers wish to form 131 lodge style static holiday caravan pitches and associated infrastructure at Northbank Farm in Cameron.

The plans would form phase two of the development.

Consultation events will be going ahead over the coming months to publicise the proposed development.

A formal application for approval still has to be submitted – and can only be done so by August 7, 2021, at the earliest.