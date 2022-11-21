The proposed new playpark for Lochore Meadows.

A new design proposal for the facility has been shared, with the public urged to offer feedback as part of the long-term development plans for the area.

Sarah Roxburgh, Fife Council’s community manager for the Cowdenbeath area, said: “An initial proposal to remove and rebuild a playpark on its current site unfortunately came in significantly over budget, mainly due to costly groundworks. Replacing the ageing play equipment remains a priority.

“This new proposal, which could be delivered on budget thanks to its new nearby location that doesn’t require the same ground preparation work, would still deliver a large playpark with accessible features.”

The new playpark is part of the long-term development plans for the Meedies.

The proposed play area would offer over 80 activities and be able to accommodate over 200 users at the one time.

It would be situated in a nearby location to the current one – on an area of grass between the visitor centre and the Fairy Wood – allowing the existing park to remain in use until the new one is ready.

That area could then be repurposed as part of a wider nature play area project that has already secured Scottish Government funding towards repurposing a derelict part of the existing playpark into a natural play area.

Sarah added: “We’re very keen to hear what park visitors and the local community think about the playpark proposal, as well as the idea to develop the natural play area and to redefine the designated events space further up in the grassland area that it is currently situated at.

"This would also allow the park’s staff to create temporary overflow car parking options and extra disabled parking on the grass during busy park days when an event hadn’t booked out the area.

"These proposals are part of what we hope will be an ambitious long-term plan for the Meedies though. So as well as consulting with people on these specific ideas that have been developed, we have a range of ways that the local community and visitors can bring their own ideas to the table.

"As Fife’s most visited outdoor attraction we know there is no shortage of people who could give us valuable feedback, ideas and inspiration. I’d urge everyone who knows and loves the Meedies to get involved in a way that suits them.”

There are a range of ways for people to get involved and have their say including a drop-in event at the Willie Clarke Visitor Centre on Wednesday, November 23 from 2pm to 6pm. The project team and park designers from Kompan will be on hand with a range of visuals to talk people through the proposed play offering.

An online consultation about the development of Lochore Meadows Country Park runs until Friday, December 16 at www.lochoremeadows.org.uk/future.