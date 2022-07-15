Protesters plan picnic on Fife rail line to oppose closure of crossings

Network Rail recently confirmed that all existing crossing points will be closed permanently when the line becomes operational again.

But many people who use the crossing points on the five-mile stretch between Thornton and Windygates are not prepared to accept that decision.

So they are planning to make their point by staging a ‘Protest with a Picnic’ at one of the crossing points, Doubledykes Level Crossing, on Saturday, August 13, from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

Protesters are being encouraged to join the picnic at Doubledykes level crossing on Saturday, August 13.

The statement on behalf of the campaigners says: “It has been officially announced by Network Rail that the three ancient rights of way crossing the railway line being brought back into service – and now known as the Levenmouth Rail Link – will no longer be accessible.

“There will be no means of crossing the railway for the five-mile stretch between Thornton and Windygates.

“People have enjoyed walking and cycling these routes for many years. Yet, without any community engagement or consultation, Network Rail has decided to close these crossings in the name of safety, without discussing provision of safe alternatives.

“If you would like to see these ancient crossings remain open, then please join us for a picnic protest. Bring your lunch and sit with us at Doubledykes level crossing for an hour, in the hope that Network Rail take notice that these rights of way are well used and loved by the local community.”

Levenmouth Rail Campaign has also previously expressed concern about the crossing being closed. It says this will cause particular difficulties for residents and users of the three crossings that presently exist south of Coaltown of Balgonie.

And local man Gavin Harrower has launched a petition on Change.org calling for the Doubledykes crossing to remain open, which has, so far, attracted over 700 supporters.

Network Rail said it was aware of concerns around the lack of any provision of a crossing point.

A spokesperson said: “Network Rail has been clear and consistent in advising that there would not be any level crossings designed into the new Levenmouth Rail Link – for very well established and widely accepted safety reasons.”