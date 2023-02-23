Provost Jim Leishman pays tribute to firefighter Barry Martin at Fife Council meeting

Firefighter Barry Martin suffered critical injuries fighting the Jenners fire and died later in hospital.

Provost Jim Leishman attended the funeral of Barry Martin, from Rosyth, at St Giles’ Cathedral in the capital last week.

Mr Martin, 38, from Rosyth, was called with his colleagues to the Jenners building on January 23 after reports of flames and smoke coming from the building. He was among five firefighters taken to hospital following the incident. While four were discharged after receiving treatment for burns and smoke inhalation, Mr Martin remained in a critical condition after the fire. It was announced on January 27 that he had died from his injuries.

Councillor Leishman, Fife’s civic leader, paid tribute to his service.

He added: “I was at his funeral and there was an amazing turnout from the public and his colleagues. People from all over Scotland came and it was an honour and privilege to be there on behalf of Fife Council.”