Provost’s Award: nominations open for 2025 awards for Fife’s community champions

Nominations are open across Fife for the Provost’s Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accolade recognises local people for their outstanding achievements and dedication, and a panel of judges will select the top nominees in each category.

Is there someone in your community who stands out from the crowd, puts their head above the parapet or simply gets things done in a quiet unassuming way?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps they have a profound impact on the lives of others through volunteering, or they have shown great courage, resilience or leadership to make a significant impact in their community. Maybe it’s a group who actively promote and celebrate the heritage of Fife through art/music/language or cultural diversity or someone who has made outstanding achievements in their sport.

Provost Jim Leishman rings the bell to start the 2025 Links Market (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The main judges assessing the submissions will be Provost Jim Leishman, one of his Depute Provosts and Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities,

She said: this recognises the work undertaken throughout our communities in Fife by unsung heroes and celebrates the achievements of others. I’m sure we all know someone who fits into at least one of these categories.”

To nominate someone go to www.fife.gov.uk/provostawards2025 or call 03451 555555 x 442324 for a hard copy. The closing date is Sunday, October 19..