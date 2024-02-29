News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Provost's awards for Levenmouth schools after completing school travel plans

Four Levenmouth schools have received awards for completing their school travel plans. Provost Jim Leishman visited them last week to make the bronze award presentations.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th Feb 2024, 11:06 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 11:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It recognises schools which have officially launched travel plans and campaigns and encourages them to continue and join in with further campaigns, including Bikeability, Road Safety Week, and the Big Walk and Wheel campaign. Denbeathl, Hyndhead, Buckhaven, Aberhill, and Balcurvie Primary Schools were all congratulated.

Fife Council’s roads and transportation services recently launched the new award scheme to acknowledge schools who undertake and complete active travel campaigns as part of their school travel plans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Levenmouth schools have been working to update their travel plans ahead of the new Levenmouth Rail Link, due for completion in June 2024, and the upcoming Levenmouth Connectivity Project, which will provide a network of active travel routes in the area.

Most Popular
Pupils from the four schools honoured for their travel plan work with Provost Jim Leishman (Pic: Submitted)Pupils from the four schools honoured for their travel plan work with Provost Jim Leishman (Pic: Submitted)
Pupils from the four schools honoured for their travel plan work with Provost Jim Leishman (Pic: Submitted)

Their campaigns have been promoting active travel options for pupils travelling to school and reducing congestion around the school gates.

Provost Leishman said: “These awards recognise schools that have taken steps to promote active travel options and reduce congestion around their school gates during peak times. The staff and pupils have worked very hard to develop these school travel plans, and the Bronze Fresh Air Frankie awards provide a great incentive to carry on the excellent work.

“As an ambassador for our Junior Road Safety Officers, I am thrilled to see more of our schools in Fife taking steps to encourage active travel and reduce congestion around our schools.”

Related topics:Primary Schools