Provost's awards for Levenmouth schools after completing school travel plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It recognises schools which have officially launched travel plans and campaigns and encourages them to continue and join in with further campaigns, including Bikeability, Road Safety Week, and the Big Walk and Wheel campaign. Denbeathl, Hyndhead, Buckhaven, Aberhill, and Balcurvie Primary Schools were all congratulated.

Fife Council’s roads and transportation services recently launched the new award scheme to acknowledge schools who undertake and complete active travel campaigns as part of their school travel plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Levenmouth schools have been working to update their travel plans ahead of the new Levenmouth Rail Link, due for completion in June 2024, and the upcoming Levenmouth Connectivity Project, which will provide a network of active travel routes in the area.

Pupils from the four schools honoured for their travel plan work with Provost Jim Leishman (Pic: Submitted)

Their campaigns have been promoting active travel options for pupils travelling to school and reducing congestion around the school gates.

Provost Leishman said: “These awards recognise schools that have taken steps to promote active travel options and reduce congestion around their school gates during peak times. The staff and pupils have worked very hard to develop these school travel plans, and the Bronze Fresh Air Frankie awards provide a great incentive to carry on the excellent work.