Fife Housing Group’s 'Giving Something Back' programme is due to the generosity of its contractors who have joined the charitable framework and pledged to donate 2% of invoiced costs to benefit worthy causes. This year, the programme has also awarded £20,000 to 13 local groups and projects all over Fife.

Sandra Beveridge, project manager, expressed her gratitude, and said, ‘Last year, we helped over 9000 people and it looks like we are on track to help even more this year. We have seen a rise in first-time users to the foodbank and almost a third of all users are children aged 16 and below. During December, everyone who uses our foodbanks receives a toy or gift. We also give out seasonal goods like advent calendars, selection boxes and tins of biscuits, over and above the normal food package of three meals for three days for each person. In addition, 'free tables' in each of our foodbanks have a selection of new hats, gloves and scarves, as well as things like Christmas wrapping paper and cards.