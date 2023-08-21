Express Group members on a trip to Livingstone (Pic: Submitted)

Express Group Fife provides mental health support by running self-help social groups, one to one work and social events like meals and various activities. The charity offers a safe space for people struggling with their mental health to talk to someone.

The donation from Amazon will go towards staff training to enhance the provision to service users.

Jamie Strain, general manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “Mental health is such an important aspect of our lives, and Express Group Fife provides a great range of services to support the community. We hope that with this donation, the team can continue helping those who need them.”