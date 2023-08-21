News you can trust since 1871
£1000 donation boost for Express Group from Amazon

A Fife mental health charity has received a £1000 donation from the team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline.
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 10:01 BST
Express Group members on a trip to Livingstone (Pic: Submitted)

Express Group Fife provides mental health support by running self-help social groups, one to one work and social events like meals and various activities. The charity offers a safe space for people struggling with their mental health to talk to someone.

The donation from Amazon will go towards staff training to enhance the provision to service users.

Jamie Strain, general manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “Mental health is such an important aspect of our lives, and Express Group Fife provides a great range of services to support the community. We hope that with this donation, the team can continue helping those who need them.”

Gary Guichan, the group’s Fife service manager, added: “Donations like this ensure we can continue supporting the community. I would urge anyone in need of support to get in contact.”

