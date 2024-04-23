£10,000 boost for Fife Nature to help with records on wildlife checks in Kingdom

Coull Den, Glenrothes (Pic|: submitted)

It came from NatureScot for the coming year and will help it continue to bring together information on wildlife and also support those who gather and check these records. These data holdings can then be used in lots of ways, including to support conservation.

Fife Nature is part of Fife Council and is the Local Environmental Records Centre for the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsay Bamforth, information officer, said: "Funding last year helped us develop an online wildlife recording for beginners talk, which was a real success. This is something we’d like to rerun. If anyone's interested in joining us online for an hour or so, please get in touch. Records from the public, even of common species, are very important – come along to hear how to get started.”

Fife Nature is also one of the core partners of the Better Biodiversity Data (BBD) project. It is developing a strategic approach to biological data matters across Scotland. The project is led by the NBN Trust and funded by NatureScot and the Scottish Government.

Councillor Jan Wincott Fife Council’s spokesperson for the environment said: “Fife Nature is an asset for the area. Its work building the knowledge-base is important and it supports local decision-making. It also has a vital role contributing to strategic discussions.”