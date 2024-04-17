£10,000 boost to help rebuild Storm Babet damage at harbour pier in St Andrews

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Andrews Community Trust has signed off its latest round of applications, bringing the total awarded by it to more than £1.1 million since 2010.

The Trust considered applications from 16 organisations, groups and projects with a goal to support local community projects that focus on the community, education, environment, heritage, health and supporting those in need.

The latest award of £40,515 brings the total number of projects funded to 398 since the Trust’s inception. It was launched to distribute funds generated by St Andrews Links Trust through the protection and exploitation of trademarks associated with the St Andrews names and the town crest of the Royal Burgh. Since then, 160 community groups have been supported and a total of £1,178,784 donated.

The storm damage at St Andrews cliff and slipway (Pic: Submitted)

Organisations to benefit include the St Andrews Harbour Restoration project, which received £10,000 to support efforts to repair the pier severely damaged by Storm Babet in October.

The project is aiming to raise £1.5m through various activities to support the long-term harbour repairs. Ken Sweeney, who chairs the harbour’s trust, said: “Since the devastation caused by Storms Babet and Ciaira in October 2023, we have been working tirelessly with local and national government, statutory bodies and professional services to assess the extent of the damage to the slipway, pier and cliffs.

“We are extremely grateful for the grant from St Andrews Community Trust. This funding will make a significant contribution to these vital, long-term repairs, which will allow us to get the harbour and pier back to full use as soon as possible.”

Funding to the tune of £3,000 went to the Aero Space Scientific Educational Trust (ASSET) to deliver its ‘Our World From Space’ programme to schools in St Andrews and the surrounding area, while St Andrews Pickleball Clubhgot £1248 for new nets.

St Andrews Pickleball Club court (Pic: Submitted)

Alisdair Stewart, Chairman of ASSET, said, “This award will allow us to present fully funded workshops, resources and experiences for local schools in and around the St Andrews area. Our sessions include immersive 360° full dome showings of ‘We are Guardians’ in our mobile planetarium and our interactive workshops will look more closely at satellite use and focus on the topic of light pollution, empowering pupils with the knowledge and tools to make small changes at home, and in their community, to reduce levels of wasted light.”

The pickleball club was set up two years ago and has since doubled in size with a membership of 52.

Spokesman Paul Brown said: “The smaller court, in comparison to most other racquet sports, means that players of any age can compete on more equal terms with the St Andrews club membership comprising teenagers and those in their eighth decade.

“The Community Trust Grant has meant that we have been able to buy four high quality nets which retain their regulation height however long the session or however powerfully balls have been struck into them.”

Funds also went to St Andrews Chorus, St Andrews Burns Club, The Kate Kennedy Club, Regia Anglorum, All Saints Episcopal Church, Humanutopia, TCCL Lodge St Andrews, Dance St Andrews, East Fife Triathlon Club Juniors and The Classical Guitar Retreat.