The donation of £10,000 from ExxonMobil’s Fife Ethylene Plant at Mossmorran to SSAFA, has already enabled the armed forces charity to put on an eagerly-anticipated Christmas carol concert in Dunfermline’s Glen Pavilion.

The show featured carol singing, a performance by the Military Wives Choir and SSAFA Brass, the charity’s band, and was well-attended, helping to raise SSAFA’s profile locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition the donation will help the charity to continue its valued work in many areas, including buying household goods; short breaks for families with a disability; household repairs and adaptions, and providing food vouchers and heating supportAllan Steele, corporate and special events officer with SSAFA, said: “The work we do is very varied, and the first step in the process is sending one of our caseworkers out to speak with the person or family needing the help to ascertain just how we can provide support.

from left: George Givens, SSAFA Fife Branch Chairman; Robert Balfour, Lord-Lieutenant of Fife; Tom Antram, communications consultant at Fife Ethylene Plant; Richard Barclay, process team leader at FEP and Allan Steele, SSAFA corporate and special events officer.

“For the past two years, during lockdown we ran a recruitment campaign to take on more caseworkers so we can reach out to more people. The need is increasing, particularly in the current economic climate, and people who were scraping by before are now really struggling.

“This money will help train up our new caseworkers to go out and see clients to ensure they are getting the help they need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Givens, chairman of the Fife Branch of SSAFA added: “The support given by donors, whether large corporations or individuals, means that SSAFA can carry on doing the work it has for nearly 138 years in times of peace and in times of conflict, so, on behalf of everyone at SSAFA – volunteers, staff, but most importantly our beneficiaries – thank you.”

The work of the charity was more than familiar to Gary Beckingham, site safety advisor at Fife Ethylene Plant - and a former member of the Royal Marines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I know it will make a positive difference. I remember how difficult I found it when I transitioned into civvy street over 20 years ago – nearly re-joining on three separate occasions. Fortunately I found a path and eventually made a successful transition into civilian life. I know others are not so fortunate.

“I am now the proud father of one son serving in the army and another awaiting his joining date for the Royal Marines. It is comforting to think that, if needed, an organisation like SSAFA exists to offer support in times of need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rich Barclay, a Process Team Leader at FEP, added: “I was fortunate to serve in the RAF for over 12 years where I saw first-hand the work the wonderful people of SSAFA carry out.

“I remember the pain one of my closest friends went through when they needed help with one of their children. SSAFA helped them with much needed guidance and advice both during and post service helping them get suitable accommodation for their family and also helping out financially with some of the funding needed to adapt the household.

Advertisement Hide Ad