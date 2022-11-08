The ancient symbols, many created by Picts, are some 1500 years old, but have long been at the mercy of vandals and other damage.

Save Wemyss Ancient Caves Society (SWACS) has launched the crowdfunding online appeal to allow it to employ a warden, create new signage, interpretation boards and build new paths on site.

It also wants to develop a history garden to include plants and resources that would have been known and used by the Picts and others.

Wemyss Caves (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The fund has now topped £2000, with the organisation hoping more people will donate to get it to it target.

Its appeal said: “The caves have, long been at significant risk from vandalism and other damage. We have recently installed gates to protect the carvings and now want to take the next steps to create a permanently safe and pleasant environment for local people and visitors to enjoy this priceless heritage.”

The gates were installed after SWACS had worked for several years to put a solution in place that allows people full access to the caves during the day whilst protecting them from overnight damage.

The lockable gates were added thanks to funding from Historic Environment Scotland (HES) and Fife Environment Trust (FET).

Amy Eastwood, head of grants at HES, said: “The Wemyss Caves are an important part of Scotland’s heritage, and this project will help to ensure the long-term preservation of the historic Wemyss Caves and the ancient carvings located inside.”