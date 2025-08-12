£100,000 funding for three Fife community organisations

Three organisations in Fife have scooped £100,000 of funding from the Scottish Government.

Cupar Development Trust, Forgan Arts and Largo Communities Together were among almost 80 groups to be backed by £2.5m Strengthening Communities Programme which was announced this week.

Now in its 13th year, it has helped hundreds of local organisations to bring economic, social and environmental benefits to their local communities. The programme delivered projects including the creation of more housing in remote rural areas, building business units to help small enterprises, and renovating vacant buildings to provide cultural and community centres.

Cupar Development Trust secured £37,360, while Forgan Arts got £36,500 and Largo Communities Together got £28,400.

The funding was announced by Kate Forbes, Deputy First Minister (Pic: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament)

Announcing the funding, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said:

“Local communities are best placed to address their own needs, identify improvements in their areas, and realise their own economic potential. That is why community-led regeneration is a key priority for the Scottish Government. From arts and culture projects, training and employment schemes, to bringing new life to disused buildings, hundreds of places across the country are already seeing positive change.”