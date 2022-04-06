£100,000 funding to help develop shared path linking Fife villages

East Neuk Community Action Plan (ENCAP) has secured a further £96,980 through Sustrans Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme, funded by Transport Scotland, to continue developing the link between Earlsferry and Pittenweem.

It is working with Fife Council, community councils, and local groups to make an attractive and direct route connecting Earlsferry, Elie, St Monans and Pittenweem.

This path can play a significant role in fostering wheeling, cycling and walking, especially for everyday journeys to school, work or the shops.

The project is part of a broader vision to develop more sustainable transport systems in East Neuk, and connect rural areas with towns and build an active travel culture.

ENCAP conducted an online survey last year, and 92% of the 540 responses backed its creation, with 91% saying they would use it.

Sonja Potjewijd, project co-ordinator, said: “Cycling has increased since the start of the pandemic.

“To build on this momentum, now is the time to invest in shared path infrastructure in rural areas.

“The distances between the villages in East Neuk people could comfortably cycle or wheel, but currently, there are no safe shared routes.

“This project hopes to make a difference and build a path for everyone to enjoy.”

Julie Cowie, local resident, said: “I’m not happy sharing the country roads with increasing visiting traffic.

“It would be great to cycle over to Crail or down to Ardross for my shopping or cycle around for pleasure.”

