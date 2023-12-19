£100,000 instant win on National Lottery game is an early Christmas present for Fife woman
Wishing to remain anonymous, the winner known only as Mrs C won the top prize on the ‘Diamond Maze Gold’ instant win game.
The winner plans to use her winnings to go on holiday, treat the family and have a nice family Christmas.
The Fife local, who played via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Massive congratulations to Mrs C for winning this fantastic prize. She can certainly look forward to enjoying a nice holiday and some treats for the family, as well as a fantastic family Christmas this year!”
The ‘Diamond Maze Gold’ instant win game is available to play on the National Lottery app. It costs £2.50 to play and there is a one in 2.70 overall chance of winning a prize.