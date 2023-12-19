£100,000 instant win on National Lottery game is an early Christmas present for Fife woman

A mystery winner from Fife has scooped the top prize of £100,000 in a National Lottery instant win game.

Wishing to remain anonymous, the winner known only as Mrs C won the top prize on the ‘Diamond Maze Gold’ instant win game.

The winner plans to use her winnings to go on holiday, treat the family and have a nice family Christmas.

The Fife local, who played via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Massive congratulations to Mrs C for winning this fantastic prize. She can certainly look forward to enjoying a nice holiday and some treats for the family, as well as a fantastic family Christmas this year!”