News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

£100,000 instant win on National Lottery game is an early Christmas present for Fife woman

A mystery winner from Fife has scooped the top prize of £100,000 in a National Lottery instant win game.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:58 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 13:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wishing to remain anonymous, the winner known only as Mrs C won the top prize on the ‘Diamond Maze Gold’ instant win game.

The winner plans to use her winnings to go on holiday, treat the family and have a nice family Christmas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Fife local, who played via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Most Popular
A woman from Fife has won £100,000 on one of The National Lottery's instant win games.A woman from Fife has won £100,000 on one of The National Lottery's instant win games.
A woman from Fife has won £100,000 on one of The National Lottery's instant win games.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Massive congratulations to Mrs C for winning this fantastic prize. She can certainly look forward to enjoying a nice holiday and some treats for the family, as well as a fantastic family Christmas this year!”

The ‘Diamond Maze Gold’ instant win game is available to play on the National Lottery app. It costs £2.50 to play and there is a one in 2.70 overall chance of winning a prize.

Related topics:National LotteryFife