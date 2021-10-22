£10m of funding now available from Levenmouth Reconnected

The Levenmouth Reconnected Programme has £10m available

LRP links a range of local initiatives, including the reintroduction of the Leven rail link and Leven Programme, to maximise the economic regeneration and social benefits to Levenmouth.

Councillor Ken Caldwell, convener of Levenmouth Area Committee , said: “This programme is great news for Levenmouth. It will make the most of the largescale investments in the area - developing initiatives and projects that build on them.”

Projects can apply for funding if they support at least one of the four key programme themes:

Opportunities for all

Inclusive jobs and growth

Thriving places

Community led services

There are two levels of grant funding available:

Small Grants Scheme – funding up to £5,000, but to a maximum of 90 per cent of total eligible project costs. Applications can be submitted anytime until the fund closes.

Large Grants Scheme – there’s no limit to the amount of funding an applicant can apply for, but to a maximum of 75 per cent of total eligible project costs. Applications for the first round must be submitted by noon on Friday, November 5 .

Any groups or organisations interested in applying for this funding can find out more at https://levenmouthreconnected.fife.scot/

Minister for Transport Graeme Dey said: “I’m really pleased that the Levenmouth Reconnected Fund, jointly funded by Transport Scotland and Fife Council, is now welcoming applications.

"This is a great opportunity for community groups and businesses to play a real part in the economic and social regeneration of their local area and I look forward to seeing what can be achieved.”

Councillor Caldwell added: “The LRP is backed by £5m funding from Fife Council and £5m from Transport Scotland.

"This represents a huge opportunity for Levenmouth and I encourage any groups or organisations interested in this fund to act now and apply.