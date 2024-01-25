£11,000 donation to help Fife Coastal Path tackle storm damage and erosion
The trust maintains the 117-mile path and was nominated to receive a donation by David Rodger, the company’s fleet strategy manager for Scotland and Northern Ireland. The company sets aside a percentage of its profits for distribution by the Enterprise Foundation and staff are invited to suggest worthy recipients.
David said: “The idea is to benefit causes that matter and make a difference in the communities we live and work in. I enjoy walking my dogs on the Fife Coastal Path, so I wanted some funds to go towards caring for one of my favourite places.”
The funding was welcomed by Jeremy Harris, chief executive at the trust who added: “We’re very grateful for this generous donation which will help us maintain the Fife Coastal Path. That could be tackling recent storm damage and erosion, or regular tasks like fixing steps and gates and cutting vegetation.
“I’m really pleased to hear that David and his family enjoy and value the Fife Coastal Path so much. This is a perfect example of our mission in action – to connect environment and people.” teams at future volunteering events.”
Donations and volunteering help the trust to maintain and manage Fife’s outdoor places, including award-winning beaches, local nature reserves, Lomond Hills Regional Park and the Fife Coastal Path and Fife Pilgrim Way. To find out how you can help, visit www.fifecoastandcountrysidetrust.co.uk