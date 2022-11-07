The total was included in Social Security Scotland annual report and accounts for 2021-2022

A total of 11 benefits were delivered to provide essential support to low-income families during the key stages in a child’s life, carers and disabled people.

The support paid in benefits to people across Scotland over the course of this financial year totalled £3.48 billion.

The results of an annual survey of clients by Social Security Scotland have also been published, and they showed that people felt they were treated well, with staff commended for treating people with ‘kindness’, ‘listening’ and showing ‘empathy’.

Next week, the game-changing Scottish Child Payment will be extended to all eligible young people under the age of 16. This benefit, which is only available in Scotland, will make a fundamental positive change to the lives of 304,000 young people.

Ben Macpherson MSP, Minister for Social Security and Local Government, said: “Social Security Scotland’s annual report and accounts demonstrate the impact of delivering benefits that help tackle poverty and promote equality.

“We ensure money goes directly to people who need it most, including carers, disabled people and families on low incomes.

“I am pleased Social Security Scotland has maintained high satisfaction levels in their service delivery, as evidenced in the latest client survey."