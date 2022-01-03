£1.3m campus improvements completed by Fife College

The work includes study areas, entrances, and a polytunnel which will be used as a learning space.

Work on the fresh look has taken place over the last five months.

At Kirkcaldy’s St Brycedale campus there front entrance has been modernised with new windows and fascias installed, providing a brighter and more sustainable environment for staff and students.

The entrance to St Brycedale campus in Kirkcaldy

In Glenrothes, there are new study areas to allow students to be on campus safely.

This has included a major upgrade to the library space, with several classrooms also having been refurbished, and benches installed in outdoor spaces.

The current Dunfermline Campus has also seen the installation of new external seating space at the front of the main building.

Glenrothes campus

A polytunnel growing area has also been constructed which will be used as a learning space by the college’s supported programmes, while a new space has been created for use as a work base for a collaboration.

At the college’s Rosyth site, several rooms have been decorated and refurbished with flooring, blinds, and new furniture while work on upgrading catering facilities at Levenmouth has been completed.

Susan Dunsmuir, chief financial officer, said: “Sustainability was at the heart of the work, while we also took coronavirus guidance into consideration, which led to improvements to our outdoor spaces.

“We hope our new students and those students and staff returning enjoy these fantastic new spaces.”

