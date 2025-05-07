Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community centre in Fife has scooped a £15,000 donation.

The money from Scotmid will help Newport-on-Tay based Rio Community Centre support the delivery of community activities and the development of the centre’s outdoor garden space.

It was one of three good causes across the east of Scotland that has been awarded a share of a £25,000 Scotmid funding pot which were allocated following a vote by members.

Rio Community Centre offers a wide range of activities and services to support people of all ages in the local community. From holiday clubs and art sessions to exercise classes, dog training, under-fives groups and dance classes, the centre provides something for everyone. As a welcoming, inclusive space, it plays a vital role in bringing the community together.

From left: Rio staff Ashleigh Mann, Tracey Baxter, Simon Rankin (Vice Chair), Betty Martin (Chairperson), Jill Hill, Lesley Rugg and Gina with Scotmid President Eddie Thorn (Pic: Submitted)

Betty Martin, chairperson and volunteer: “We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this funding from Scotmid.

“It will help us continue to provide a wide range of activities for all ages and support the development of our outdoor garden space, which is such an important part of our centre. We’re so grateful to everyone who voted for us and for helping us grow and strengthen our community.”