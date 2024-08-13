£15,000 Lottery funding helps Kirkcaldy group’s ‘Baby Bookbug and Blethers’ sessions
Home-Start Kirkcaldy, based in South Fergus Place in Kirkcaldy, will use the money to continue to run weekly ‘Baby Bookbug and Blethers’ sessions for the next two years. The charity, which has been running since 1994, provides support to families who are struggling with the demands of parenting for a variety of reasons - some because of isolation or through poor physical/metal health.
Through a range of one-to-one and group support Home-Start Kirkcaldy encourages connections with others, boosting self esteem and bonding with children.
The new funding, will allow it to continue its group for babies up to a year old, giving a positive first experience of joining in a group. It will also be able to support parents through the crucial early stages of their babies life, helping them to build relationships with others facing similar challenges and hopefully develop their own support network.
Eleanor Thomson, senior co-ordinator says: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, we are able to offer new parents a first step to attending groups. This is important because parents then build in confidence to go to other activities with their children, widening their world & experiences.
Mary Cormack, co-ordinator added: “Running this group is so much fun and a highlight of the week - it’s great to see the babies enjoy the songs, stories and rhymes with their parents”
