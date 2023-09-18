Watch more videos on Shots!

The team from the centre was joined by supporters to tackle a circular 12-mile route up all four hills that make up the Lomonds - East Lomond, West Lomond, Bishop Hill and Munduff Hill.

The one-day challenge was be led by four qualified mountain keaders from Sport Ecosse Events and followed a mixture of tracks and both surfaced and trodden hill paths. Walkers gained a total ascent of 2460ft across the duration of the route and although it was a murky start to the day, the clouds soon lifted to reveal beautiful blue skies and stunning views across Fife and beyond.

The event, which was sponsored by long time Maggie’s supporters, Smith Anderson Group, was a huge success with the 20 strong group collectively raising an incredible £16,264 - money which will be invaluable in helping the centre to continue its programme of support for people with cancer and their loved ones in Fife.

The walkers who took on the Four Peaks Challenge raised over £16,000 (Pics: Maggie's Fife)

Natalie Fairfoul, centre fundraising organiser at Maggie’s Fife, said: “The walk was intended to be a challenge and while it certainly was that, it was wonderful to see so many people cross the finish line in great spirits!

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day, with the sun shining down, the scenery was fantastic, and to have raised such an amazing amount was the icing on the cake. We are so grateful to everyone who took part, Smith Anderson for sponsoring the event, and to the team from Sport Ecosse for keeping everyone on track. I can’t wait to do it all again next year!”

Olivia Slater, sales director at Smith Anderson said - “This is a fantastic idea for a Fife based fundraising challenge, and what a fantastic result for Maggie’s to have raised so much on its first outing. We have been supporting Maggie’s Fife for 10 years now and were delighted to sponsor this excellent event. We are looking forward to next year’s walk already.”