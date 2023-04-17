£1m damages for Fife family after fatal fall working at Longannet Power Station

Gary Robertson died from serious injuries after falling nearly 30 feet from a platform.

The father-of-two from Cowdenbeath was working at the decommissioned power station as it was being prepared for demolition.

Demolition firm Brown & Mason was fined £5000 after bosses admitted health and safety failings that led to his death.

Gary and Karen Robertson (Pic: Family photo)

But after settling a civil action Gary’s wife, Karen, said the stark difference in outcomes shows there is a need for justice reforms so businesses face tougher punishments.

She said: “Something is clearly wrong with sentencing guidelines because a £5000 fine is disgusting – Gary’s funeral even cost more than that. We need to make sure the laws designed to hold people accountable can’t be manipulated to let those responsible escape justice.”

Gary died in February 2019 after a fall at the decommissioned Firth of Forth site.He was part of a workforce which was preparing the derelict power station for demolition.

The grandfather-of-three was with a colleague in an area known as Coronation Street when he fell after a metal grating panel on a pipe bridge platform gave way. He remained conscious after the fall but suffered a cardiac arrest a short time after – he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Karen Robertson (Pic: Digby Brown)

Gary’s passing had a profound impact on his family.

Retire social care worker Karen had been with her husband for 38 years – they were married for 33 years, had two children together and three grandchildren.

She said: “What happens after these kinds of things is just horrendous. You find yourself in an unexpected and cold world – it’s all investigations, fiscals and paperwork and the way these people talk to you I think they forget that while it might be normal in their lives, it’s not normal in the lives of those affected.

“The first thing Gary’s employers sent to me wasn’t a sympathy card or a phone call – it was his P45. Even after the civil case they’ve still never given an apology.

“Closure is not a word that will ever resonate with me because I will never feel like the criminal action ended in a way that we or Gary deserved.Brown & Mason were fined £5,000 at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. The sentence would have been £100,000 but it was reduced by the sheriff after company bosses claimed they had no assets to pay more.

Innes Laing, partner at Digby Brown in Kirkcaldy, said: “What happened to Gary was utterly devastating and what makes it more difficult for the family was learning just how avoidable it was.