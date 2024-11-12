£1m Kirkcaldy production centre gears up for festive rush for Magnum liqueur drink

A Kirkcaldy based production centre for a cream liqueur drink is gearing up its output for Christmas.

Scottish drinks firm, Magnum, is now at full capacity as it prepares to distribute over 30,000 litres of the drink across Scotland, the rest of the UK, Canada and South Africa in time for the festive rush.

The £1m facility at Mitchelston Industrial Estate was three years in the making and is complete with dedicated cream vat, as well as specialist rinsing, filling, capping and labelling equipment. It opened in summer, and is the only cream liqueur exclusively crafted and bottled in the country using single malt Scotch whisky.

Magnum sees a 30 per cent boost in global sales during the festive season - the most popular time of year for cream liqueur consumption - and team of six is managing production from its Lang Toun base.

Inside the production centre in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Magnum Scotch Whisky Cream Liqueur)

Edinburgh-based Hemisphere Brands is the global brand agent for Magnum and Lee Schofield, Magnum director,said: “It’s starting to feel like Santa’s workshop as our production line and global distribution centre goes into overdrive to meet peak consumer demand over the Christmas period.

“We see a 30 per cent boost in global sales during the festive season, which is the most popular time of year for cream liqueurs. Our dedicated team is now pulling out the stops to make sure Scotland’s only Scotch malt whisky cream liqueur keeps glasses topped up in homes and bars around the world this Christmas."

He said the Kirkcaldy facility meant the business was able to scale up as required, adding: “Innovation is very much on our agenda, but always with provenance, premium ingredients and packaging sustainability in our DNA.

“As the only cream bottler now in Scotland, we can bottle what we want, when we want. It also means we can innovate in the category with the potential to introduce rum or tequila cream liqueurs in the future.

Magnum’s facility is owned and managed by QAS Group,a leading supply chain provider for the spirits industry.

The product comes in a stainless-steel flask which is designed to be reusable and recyclable. It also keeps the liqueur chilled at the optimum temperature, without the need for ice.