A popular leisure centre in Fife is set for a £1m upgrade.

Work is set to start at the Beacon in Burntisland next week to make the leisure centre more sustainable by cutting its carbon emissions and improving its emergency efficiency.

Fife Sport & Leisure Trust and Fife Council is behind the plans which will see new air source heat pumps installed to cover up to 95% of the Beacon’s heating needs, new solar panels and upgrade dinner draught lobby to further reduce energy consumption, an external plantroom housing water source heat pumps, and upgrades to existing plantrooms and the building management system to enhance efficiency.

The work will mean the centre will be partially closed from Wednesday, February 26 to Wednesday, March 5, and, during that time, the trust will also replace the poolside vinyl flooring, and the reception area will be upgraded with a new sit/stand operator point to improve accessibility.

Beacon Leisure Centre, Burntisland (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

During this period, studio classes, group fitness, health classes, junior dance courses, and outdoor pitches will continue to operate as scheduled. However, the swimming pool, gym, health suite, and all aqua-based programmes including learn to swim will be temporarily unavailable.

There will also be a temporary check-in desk set up in the viewing area for pre-booked sessions only, while access to the venue will be via a side fire door which will be clearly signposted.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “These upgrades mark a significant step forward in cutting carbon emissions, reducing energy consumption, and improving the overall experience for customers.”