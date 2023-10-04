Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors agreed to invest nearly £20,000 to “saturate the area of Levenmouth with physical activity, health and wellbeing workshops and including leadership opportunities.”

The project is essentially aimed at breaking down the barriers to participation in physical and sporting activity - especially in terms of cost.

“The whole concept is about giving access to affordable sport and physical activity opportunities in the Levenmouth area and making sure those opportunities are in front of everybody,” councillors were told

The money will help break down barriers to fitness and sports classes in the area (Pic: Pixabay)

There are many reasons why young people in the community might be inactive or unable to participate in physical activity. However, financial barriers were raised as a consistent concern during project consultations. Programme sessions will be provided on a pay-what-you-can basis and offer a bridge between free/subsidised sessions and mainstream club or community provisions.

“The benefits of this proposal will offer more affordable sport and physical activity opportunities for young people in the Levenmouth area. The program will supplement existing opportunities available locally,” a report to committee said. “The sessions will be hosted in local halls and centres which will encourage more use of local community facilities. The plan will develop skills of the participants to build fitness, confidence and self-esteem and steer individuals to transition to local clubs and community sessions.”

The project will run over a 24-week period for two one-hour sessions across the school term time in four locations. It will also provide two week long holiday camps in each of the locations across the year. All sessions will be led by a paid instructor and be supported by local volunteers and young people. It will also provide training and experience opportunities within the Active Fife leadership pathway and for new volunteers within the area.

