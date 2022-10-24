The money came from the SUEZ Communities Trust - without it, the courts at Falkland Tennis Club would have become unusable.

The trust distributes the landfill tax credits donated by SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK to enhance communities through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

Last week, Willie Rennie MSP for North east Fife, visited the club, where he was a member a teenager, to see its newly refurbished courts last week.

Willie Rennie at Falkland Tennis Club

The work involved spraying the courts with anti-slip paint, and it is expected to see them last for 15 years.

Colin Drummond, treasure, said: “This keeps our finances in excellent order for the foreseeable future. The completed refurbishment has brought the surface back to almost new!”

Mr Rennie said: “It was great to visit Falkland Tennis Club and see the work which has been carried out. Sports facilities are an important part of our local communities. They provide a place for people to come together.

