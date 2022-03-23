£25,000 added to Levenmouth projects to prevent fuel poverty

The aim is to maximise energy efficiency and help prevent fuel poverty.

Members of the Levenmouth area committee have agreed to release £25,000 from the locally-controlled anti-poverty budget to help fund Greener Kirkcaldy and Cosy Kingdom’s work in the area, which will see the groups carry out home visits and provide energy advice over the phone.

An enhanced ‘handy’ service will also help local people install simple energy efficiency measures such as thermal curtains, LED bulbs and radiator panels.

But with fuel bills spiralling and inflation soaring to 6.2%, councillors acknowledged that more might have to be done over the coming months to support those in dire straits.

Committee convener Councillor Ken Caldwell said: “This service is likely to be needed more than ever so we welcome whatever help we can get to help our constituents through what is going to be a very, very difficult time for many.”

Community manager Dave Paterson said the council and its partners just simply didn’t know the extent of what the fuel poverty crisis might look like in Levenmouth, but hopes a package of local and national measures might alleviate the plight for some.

“We just don’t know how many people will be driven over that cliff edge into a fuel poverty situation,” he admitted.

“Hopefully we’ll have enough tools in our box to mitigate what’s coming down the line.

“This is a tidal wave coming, and I don’t know whether we’ve got a big enough canoe at the moment.”

Council co-leader Councillor David Alexander also questioned whether a mixture of local and national funding would be sufficient, but said the council already has plans to spend money coming from central government.

“I always think we’re maybe just scratching the surface, but we’ve got to remember that this is over and above normal activity,” he added.