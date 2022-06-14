£25,000 funding for Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn groups to help children play

Kirkcaldy YMCA got £14,000 and the Ecology Centre in Kinghorn just over £9000 from the Scottish Government’s Outdoor Community Play Fund.

Claire Haughey, Children and Young People’s Minister said: “All children have a right to play and there is strong evidence that playing outside can benefit children and young people’s health and wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outdoor playtime is important for children and families

“W“e know that families from more deprived areas and those with children with additional support needs can sometimes find it difficult to access play opportunities.

“By increasing our investment in the fund in 2022-23, we will help more children to access quality outdoor play in their communities, to be active, meet friends and have fun.”

In 2021-22, the fund supported 10,634 children and 4,164 families across Scotland.