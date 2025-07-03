£25,000 pours into appeal after tragic death of 15-year old paddleboarder

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 08:30 BST
Thousands of £s have poured into a fundraiser set up after a teenage boy died while paddleboarding at a Fife beauty spot.

The body of Alexander McNab, 15, was recovered from Lochore Meadows on Sunday after extensive searches by the emergency services. They were called after reports of concern on Saturday tea-time. The search included fire crews, the coastguard and four water rescue teams. Police said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

An online fundraiser has now generated close to £25,000 in a matter of days for his family in Thornton. You can donate here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes as pupils and staff at his school, Auchmuty High in Glenrothes, will wear pink today (Thursday) to celebrate his life on the last day of term.

Thousands of £s have poured into an online fundraiser following the tragic death of Alexander McNab (Pic: Submitted)placeholder image
Thousands of £s have poured into an online fundraiser following the tragic death of Alexander McNab (Pic: Submitted)

The fundraiser was set up by Kelly Coull to “help take any financial worries away for Alexander’s Mum so she can give her amazing son the send off he deserves … help her with day to day expenses in the future.”

Kelly wrote: This devastating news has shocked the village and the whole of Fife. It’s unimaginable what the Mcnab family are having to face.

“Alexander was a young happy boy. He was well known in the village for being so polite and popular with a great group of friends.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alexander’s family released a statement via Police Scotland after his tragic death. It said: “Alexander was much loved, caring, adventurous, bold, hard-working, ambitious and always looking out and caring for others.

"He is a much-loved son, brother, grandson, cousin, friend and boyfriend and a big part of his local community. Alexander will be forever missed by those that knew him and loved him. "

Related topics:FifePoliceGlenrothesThorntonPolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice