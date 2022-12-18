They are also aimed at combating loneliness and isolation.

The warm spaces are being created by Fife Council and a number of community organisations.

They are based in libraries, community centres, leisure centres, council facilities, shopping centres and even bowlisng clubs across the Kingdom, and are open to anyone to go to get some heat, a cuppa and enjoy some company.

Fife Council has some £270,000 in creating the network in response to the growing cost of living crisis. Fife Sports and Leisure Trust), OnFife, and Fife Voluntary Action are all part of the initiative.

Councillor David Ross, administration leader, said: “We have been working to make sure that we have at least one warm pace in every locality.

“The additional funding from the council means that many leisure centres and On Fife libraries have been able to set up warm spaces where the public can sit for a while, perhaps with a hot drink, take part in some free activities if they wish, and get the benefit of a warm place which they don’t have to pay for.

“With the help of Fife Voluntary Action, we have been able to identify and fund 80 community organisations and groups to set up warm sin our local communities. In total we now have 120 sites listed on our website.”

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is delivering Active Warm Sessions - friendly social spaces where people can take part in activities, to improve physical and mental health.

There are optional, informal, social activities like table tennis, indoor curling, board games and short exercise activities .or you can simply enjoy some company and a cup of tea and a biscuit.

OnFife has dedicated nine libraries across Fife as “warm spaces” where people can read, surf the internet, and have a blether as well as enjoy board games, or just relax and enjoy a free cuppa.