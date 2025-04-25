£250,000 repair work to start at Fife’s landmark Dutch Village which has been closed for 25 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is set to begin to restore a landmark at a Fife park.

Craigtoun Country Park, near St Andrews, is to benefit from some added investment as the Dutch Village, on the boating lake, is to get a bit of a facelift, with new rendering and roof tiles.

Fife Council agreed to set aside £250,000 in last year's budget for repairs to the Dutch Village - and phase one of the work starts next week.

In a further boost, North East Fife Area Committee has approved an additional £25,000 of Community Recovery Funding to support the project. It will go towards the project’s contingency fund, helping to safeguard delivery of the first phase of works.

Craigtoun Park has been closed to the public for 25 years (Pic: Fife Council)

The Dutch Village, situated on the lake in the park, has been completely closed to the public for around 25 years due to its deteriorating condition and concerns over structural safety. With works scheduled to begin next week, this marks a significant step forward in bringing the much-loved landmark back to life.

Councillor Jonny Tepp, area committee convenor, said: “Craigtoun Park holds a special place in the hearts of so many people across North East Fife and beyond. The Dutch Village is one of its most iconic features, and I’m delighted we’re able to contribute to the work that will help preserve and protect it for future generations. This funding is not just about repairing a structure – it’s about investing in our shared local heritage and helping the park thrive.”

Locals and visitors flocked to the Dutch Village across the generations, but, despite the work, it will remain closed - further funding is needed to carry out internal repairs and make the structure accessible.

The current work includes removing and replacing damaged ender from the island exterior, carrying out brick repairs, replacing and repointing where required; adding new pan tile roofs to the island walls; repairing and replacing tiles to the entrance and old café buildings and tackling windows which have been damaged, vandalised or removed.

Phase one is due to complete by the end of the year.

Alan Paul, head of property services, said: "The Dutch Village has always been a great attraction within Craigtoun Park. So many Fifers and those from further afield will have fond memories of boating in the pond around the Dutch Village. Unfortunately, it has been past its best for some time now, so we're all delighted that it will soon be looking more like the beautiful setting it once was.

"Contractors are due to start work on the site soon. Phase one of the works include urgently needed building work that will protect this unique collection of listed buildings and ensure their longevity for the next generations of families in Fife."

Craigtoun Park has been run by the Friends of Craigtoun Park since 2012, with Fife Council bearing responsibility for maintenance.

The Friends group was formed with the aim of securing the future of Craigtoun Country Park as an amenity for the people of St Andrews, Fife and visitors. It runs all facilities in the park while Fife Council maintains the grounds and assists with grants and investment.