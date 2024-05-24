£2.5m development of vacant site in Kirkcaldy could create 100 jobs – but it faces a challenge
The £2.5m Hendry Road development proposal would include a bakery shop, business units and storage facilities. It could create up to 100 jobs. Planners say the blueprint goes against Fife Council’s ‘town centre first’ policy and have recommended refusal for councillors on the west and central planning committee who meet next week.
Developer Castlecreoft is behind the project, with Stephens the Bakers also on board. A letter of support from Mr Hanvey. Alba MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, is one of seven backing the brownfield site proposal. He has written to the committee amid concerns council officials are pushing for the plans to be ditched.
He said: “I’ve met with developers and the plans they have for the area are exciting, building on disused land – which is an eyesore for the local community and attracts antisocial behaviour – as well as creating local jobs. It’s exactly the vote of confidence our local economy needs and seems a no-brainer to me that this should get the support of elected representatives on the planning committee.
“It’s clear this application aligns with the spirit of Fife’s Local Development Plan and is compliant with national planning frameworks; similar developments have been given the go-ahead in other local authorities. Fife Council shouldn’t shy away from giving the go-ahead to getting spades in the ground, bringing in investment to the area, and creating local jobs. They should seize this opportunity with both hands.”
The support was welcomed from Talia Sarafilovic, joint managing director of Stephens Bakery.
He said: “Stephens has a proud history here in Fife and we’re keen to continue that tradition and investment in the area. While we have an existing presence with communities elsewhere in Kirkcaldy, we want to support this project and help the development of local land which has been neglected for far too long.
“We hope to get the green light so that we can begin work in making this development a reality, continuing our record as a supportive community player, and employing local people.”
