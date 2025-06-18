£3000 donation boost for charity’s family day at Deer Centre in Cupar

Lesley Lawrie, Finding Your Feet wellbeing manager, with the cheque from Persimmon Homes at The Scottish Deer Centre. (Pic: Submitted)

A house builder has donated £3000 to a charity which supports families affected by amputation and limb absence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finding Your Feet, will use the funding from Persimmon Homes North Scotland to help deliver a free family fun day for amputees and their families at the Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar.

The charity focuses on tackling the loneliness and mental health challenges often experienced by those living with limb loss - a serious issue that can drastically reduce quality of life and even life expectancy. Research shows that up to 30% of vascular amputees do not survive beyond one year post amputation, making social inclusion efforts by Finding Your Feet a vital lifeline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upcoming family fun day event will provide a safe and engaging space for families to connect, share experiences, and enjoy a day of activities in a welcoming environment.

James MacKay, Persimmon Homes North Scotland managing director, said: “We’re proud to support Finding Your Feet and the incredible work they do to bring families affected by limb loss together. Our donation will help fund a special day that will strengthen community bonds and create positive memories for everyone involved.”

Lesley Lawrie, Finding Your Feet wellbeing manager, said: “Losing a limb changes everything - not just physically, but emotionally.

“So many people feel isolated, like no one really understands what they’re going through. Events like this bring people together at a time when connection really matters. A relaxed, fun day out where everyone feels understood and included makes a big difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so grateful to Persimmon Homes for making that possible. Through our clubs, we see every week how powerful that sense of community is - and we’re here to make sure no amputee has to face that journey alone.”

Finding Your Feet runs free clubs and support services across Scotland - from peer-led groups and adapted fitness sessions to counselling and inclusive family days. With regular meetups in 10 regions and online access for those who need it, the charity is there for anyone facing life after limb loss.

Its Feet’s mission to improve lives through connection and activity resonated strongly with Persimmon’s commitment to making a positive impact in communities across Scotland. Find out more at www.findingyourfeet.net