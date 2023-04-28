£3000 fundraiser to launch new storytelling and play centre in Anstruther

Teresa Fynn, a qualified primary school teacher with over 16 years of experience, and her husband, Andrew, a modern languages teacher, plan to open the venue in the harbour area in the summer.

The aim is to provide a welcoming and inviting place for children and their families to enjoy storytelling, role play, sensory and soft play activities. There will be baby and toddler sessions, holiday workshops, family events and crafts on offer with a vision of fostering a love of stories from birth and developing imagination through play. It is hoped the project will also provide a community focal point and present opportunities to celebrate the unique stories from this corner of Scotland.

Their initial target for fundraising is £3000 with 14% raised in the first 24 hours of the online crowdfunder going live. The funds raised will go directly towards setting up the Little Neuk role play village with play and sensory equipment, sensory books and toys.

Teresa and Andrew Fynn want to launch a new storytelling and play centre in Anstruther.

The village will be modelled on the architecture of the coastal settlements around East Fife and will incorporate elements of the rich history of the area. The exact location near the harbourside is currently under final negotiation and will be revealed once the crowdfunder has closed at the end of May.

Teresa has already been successfully running Sensory Stories for Babies classes at Anstruther’s Dreel Halls for seven months under the Little Neuk Storytelling Centre brand, and will also be providing children’s sensory storytelling activities for the forthcoming Anstruther Harbour Festival in June.

She said: ‘We are so grateful for the support of our community for helping us turn this dream into a reality. We look forward to being able to welcome our first families through the door and see their delight at everything we are hoping to put together for them.’

Andrew added: ‘ If you are able to contribute towards our target, we would be very appreciative as it will also encourage other funders we have applied for grants from to agree to support us.’