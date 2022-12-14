Briggs Marine’s pot was shared between Burntisland Primary School, the Cottage Centre’s Christmas Appeal, and CHAS.

The family-owned Burntisland based marine and environmental company has always dug deep at this time of year to support a number of local groups.

Collieson Briggs, managing director of Briggs Marine said, “It is important to us that we can continue to support the local primary school, The Cottage Family Centre and CHAS who each do a fantastic job locally in supporting our future generation, vulnerable children and their families.

“We realise that this year more than ever, there is a heavy reliance on charities and funding so we hope our contribution can help these deserving causes continue to provide the crucial support that many depend upon.”

The donation to the Cottage Centre comes as it prepares to deliver its festive support packages to over 2000 families in need across Kirkcaldy district - its biggest ever appeal.

The frontline agency has been working tirelessly to secure donations to create te-day survival packs to get families through the festive season. They are also collecting toys and clothes.

Pauline Buchan, centre manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive such a significant donation from Collieson and the Briggs Marine team during what can only be described as one of the most difficult years for families in our Christmas appeals history.

“The aftermath of the pandemic and cost of living crisis has impacted our families across our communities in ways we couldn’t have imagined. This donation will make sure that our most vulnerable children and their families will have full bellies over the festive period.”

She added: There are no words to say how thankful we are to Collieson and the Briggs team for everything they do year after year to support us, from providing transport on delivery day to providing support and advice for our Big Hoose Project to supporting us to collect items for our Fill a Bag events to supporting individual families during the toughest days and moments of their lives.

“Anyone who knows Collieson and the team knows they are not just a business, they are a lifeline in our community to so many.”

The donation was also welcomed by CHAS.

Angharad Low, corporate partnerships manager, said “This is a difficult time for the families CHAS supports. Not only do they have to face the unthinkable reality that their child will die young, but navigate difficult financial situations brought about by the increasing cost of living.

“This donation will help CHAS support families through this difficult period, whilst ensuring they can make the most of the time they have together, no matter how short that may be. On behalf of everyone at CHAS, thank you so much!”.

Burntisland Primary School, which has kept close links with Briggs Marine throughout the years, was also awarded £10,000.

