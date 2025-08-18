£300,000 of repairs set to start at busy promenade car park

Essential improvements works are set to begin at a busy car park.

The £300,000 of repairs at Leven Promenade Car Park will be carried out by Fife Council in two phases, beginning on August 25.

Phase one will include structural repairs to the retaining wall to safeguard the integrity of the promenade, reconstruction of the car park wall and drainage upgrades to improve durability and reduce maintenance needs, and traffic and pedestrian management measures at the bridge parapet to maintain safe access during works. It should be completed by December 5.

Phase two will focus on wave dispersal using rock armour, or a similar product. This is subject to planning permission and a marine licence, and is expected to commence in 2026.

A panorama of the waterfront at Leven where the car park is situated (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Colin Davidson, convener of Levenmouth area committee, said: "This significant investment will enhance the safety, resilience, and long-term future of the site, helping to maintain Leven’s waterfront as a safe and attractive destination for the local community and visitors to the area.

"This project is not only about repairing existing infrastructure—it’s about securing the long-term benefit of a well-used public space and supporting the vibrancy of Leven’s seafront."

During the works, temporary restrictions will be in place on sections of the car park, Pedestrian access to the public toilets will be maintained at all times.