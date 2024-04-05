£35m development and 38 full-time jobs in major development at Fife country park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for a development which would create 38 full-time jobs - and an additional 20 jobs anticipated to be generated indirectly as a result of the increased activity.

The local family-owned business said the plans would unlock the site’s potential of this site and help to boost the local economy by creating a “thriving destination that can be used by both the community and visitors alike.”

It envisages a phased construction for its proposals which include a reception arrival building, associated maintenance facilities, car parking, bike storage, play area and crazy golf course. The development will also connect to existing walking trails and cycleways to promote active travel and stimulate economic activity across the wider area. Designed with sustainability in mind each lodge will also feature an EV charging station, a 100% electrified heating system, and solar panels.

Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park has submitted a planning application for its new development to Fife Council (Pic: Submitted)

The proposals have been designed to complement the existing Eden Springs Fishery which opened its doors in 2021 - it has become a hub of activity for a wide range of enthusiasts, ranging from wild swimmers and bird watchers to avid walkers.

Chris Ritchie, director at Eden Muir Ltd said: “The submission of our planning application marks the latest step in our journey to unlocking the potential of this site and delivering investment that will not only bolster the local economy but create a thriving destination that can be used by both the community and visitors alike.

“The fishery has become a hub of activity with various uses among a range of different users and we believe our proposals will enhance our offering to those visiting by offering visitor accommodation for those who come to visit the idyllic setting.

“As we move forward with our plans, we remain committed to ongoing collaboration with local community groups and engaged stakeholders."