Crucial repairs to safeguard the medieval pier at St Andrews Harbour will shortly get underway, thanks to a £360,000 grant from the Scottish Government.

The Marine Directorate has awarded the funding to St Andrews Harbour Trust following devastating storm damage almost one year ago, which led to the full closure of the landmark.

The works, which have been approved by Fife Council and which will commence in October, will include the repair and restoration of the breach in the seawall of the long, main pier, where a V-shaped section subsided, the capping stones blew off and the walkway was damaged. The repairs are likely to take around six months, subject to future weather conditions, tides and any additional, associated damage. It is hoped that the main pier will re-open to visitors and tourists alike in 2025.

News of the funding has been welcomed by the Trust.

Work on the harbour at St Andrews will start in October (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Ken Sweeney, chair, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have reached this stage in the repairs which caused such catastrophic damage to our medieval and much-loved harbour and are grateful that the Scottish Government recognised the importance of this national asset when awarding this grant.

“St Andrews has rallied around the Harbour Trust since last year’s storms. As a working harbour, the local fishing community in particular must be applauded for their patience and cooperation. With the harbour gates almost completely repaired, we will soon be able to provide full tidal access for the fishing fleet.

“It has also been truly humbling to see public donations come in from near and far, including local businesses and University alumni, who have fond memories of the iconic ‘Pier Walk’ in their student days. With significant works still to be carried out, our fundraising is far from over and we would continue to welcome donations in the weeks and months ahead so we can fully restore the harbour to its former glory and, crucially, and protect it from future damage.”

The work will be carried out by Lochgelly-based Realm Construction, part of the Purvis Group.

Grant McKay, commercial manager, said: “The essential repair works will not only environmentally preserve the site’s heritage but are vital in its reconnection with the local community, fishing trade and tourism.

“We are enthusiastic to see the harbour restored to its full working capabilities as quickly and, most importantly, as safely as possible. Through working closely with the St. Andrews Harbour Trust team, we are in admiration of their tireless drive and desire to recover the working harbour back to its full occupation. Being part of this journey, we very much share the Trust’s passion to protect the long-term sustainability of the area.”