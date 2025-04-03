Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nature network to bring people and wildlife together around the River Leven is one of 12 successful projects to receive funding from the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund.

As part of The Leven Programme, Green Action Trust has been granted £420,000 to create a network of nature-rich sites for wildlife to live and thrive. This will restore and expand biodiversity around the River Leven, improve natural drainage to reduce flooding and give local people access to nature on their doorstep.

Pauline Silverman, director of strategy, Green Action Trust said: “The grant provided by NatureScot is key to driving forward the River Park programme, which will deliver much-needed transformational change with the environment, heritage and people at its heart. The River Park will encourage better access to the river and between communities, as well as boosting biodiversity and growing diverse habitats that will flourish for years to come.”

The latest round of awards saw NatureScot grant more than £1.3 million to projects across the country to help enhance biodiversity and tackle the impacts of climate change.

Colin Galbraith, chairman, said: “Projects like these bring us closer to achieving our ambition to restore Scotland’s nature by 2045. This is vital work that is taking place across the country to put our land, rivers, and seas back on the road to recovery, and to restore our native wildlife to a healthy and thriving state.

“There is still much to be done, and we are incredibly grateful to the many local communities, land managers and partners who are working together to achieve a positive and sustained change for people and nature.”