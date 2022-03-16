The money will be used to buy bikes and equipment for homeless people in the area to improve their mental and physical health, along with other benefits such as regular exercise, increased confidence, decreased social isolation, and reduced transportation poverty.

Gareth Allenby, service manager at the YM, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive over £4500 from the Scottish Episcopal Church though our partnership with St Luke's Episcopal Church in Glenrothes.

"We aim to purchase bikes and all the equipment that goes with it so that our young people can have free access to bikes from within our homeless accommodation settings.

“We know that the most frequent barrier to full societal participation is transportation, because of the decreasing availability of public transport at critical times, and the inability to access low-cost transport.

“Our soon to be launched ‘Y Cycle’ project which has been funded by Cycling Scotland will reduce the carbon footprint of residents in the Auchmuty area by increasing the use of footpaths and cycleways, and will be available for the 250 homeless people we assist every year.

“The project will be available to our young homeless population of Auchmuty, which is ranked in the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation as one of the 20 per cent most deprived areas in the country.

“The key priority of this project is to ensure young people have equal access to opportunities and help to support a fulfilling and decent life.”

Rev Gerry Dillon, of St Luke's Episcopal Church, was delighted to make the donation.

He said: “It is our privilege to work and learn from all at YMCA Glenrothes.

"Gareth and his team have tremendous experience in supporting and promoting opportunities for the homeless people in Fife.

“This opportunity for young people to support their mental and physical wellbeing will prove invaluable as we emerge from the present Covid-19 situation. “Hopefully, this project will be such a success that the partnership between St Luke’s and YMCA Glenrothes will grow for the benefit of all residents of Auchmuty and Glenrothes.”

