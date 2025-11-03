£5000 boost to help cover running costs of two Kirkcaldy organisations

Two Kirkcaldy based organisations have secured £5000 of funding.

The boost has come from MLL Telecom, a leading independent UK managed network services provider.

It has donated £2,000 to Kirkcaldy Park Run Festival and a commitment of an additional £3000 to Scottish Autism’s One Stop Shop service, based in the Lang Toun, to help with their running costs.

The backing comes through MLL telecom’s links as a supplier to Fife Council.

Cara Murdoch, (Kirkcaldy Park Run Festival), Tom Dale, MLL Solution architect and Kirste Johnston, strategic client director, Scotland. (Pic: Submitted)

The town’s running festival was held in August, and included a fun run, trail race and Half marathon.

Cara Murdoch, chair of the organising committee, said: “MLL’s generous £2,000 donation provides vital support for the festival, helping us cover essential costs and ensure the event runs smoothly. With this contribution we can enhance the experience for runners and spectators alike, making the festival more enjoyable and accessible. MLL’s investment makes a real difference; it strengthens the festival's future and helps us continue to bring people together through running.”

Scottish Autism provides critical services to the people it supports and is committed to enabling autistic people to lead happy, healthy and fulfilling lives.

Jane Kennedy, income generation and partnership lead, added: “This support will directly benefit our Fife One Stop Shop, helping us create a more welcoming and comfortable environment for autistic people and their families.”

Kirste Johnston, MLL Telecoms strategic director for Scotland, said: “Our business has a strong culture of encouraging wellbeing, inclusion and in giving back to the community. We have a strong pedigree not only in delivering innovative connectivity and security solutions for our clients but also delivering corporate social responsibility initiatives that benefit communities and citizens.”