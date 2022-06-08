Prestonfield Park, better known as The Rusty, has been awarded the cash from Fife Environmental Trust to go towards updating the play equipment that has been in the park for over 40 years.

The campaign to refurbish the park was started by a group of local mums who were tired of not having anywhere suitable for their kids to play.

Louise Mills with her daughter at The Rusty. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

After setting up a Facebook group to help raise awareness of their cause, Louise Mills, Laura Thomas, and Hayley Stevenson,have gained the support of locals – and set the wheels in motion to raise the £120,000 need to provide an up to date inclusive play park.

Louise said: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce that we have been awarded £50,000 from Fife Environmental Trust to be put towards the refurbishment of The Rusty.

"We are so happy that we are about halfway to raising the funds needed to totally transforming the park.

"Now, we are ready to enter the next phase of our fundraiser and if all goes to plan we should be very close to our target very soon.

"As well as the amazing funding from Fife Environmental Trust we have recently been awarded £1000 from Arnold Clark’s Community Fund, and a further £500 from Kingdom Housing Association.”

Although the group is well on track to smash their target, Louise said that the group were organising a series of public forums for the community to attended to voice any ideas or concerns.

"After some discussion with Fife Council we have decided to hold some public meetings for people who live in the area to come along to have their say,” she said.

"We were saddened to hear that there was a petition against the refurbishment of the park and have had to change some of the proposed play equipment, like the flying fox, as locals who live near the park fear that it would invite anti-social behaviour from teenagers.