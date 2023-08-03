News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

£50,000 funding boost to create new cycle pump track in Fife town

A trust in Fife bidding to develop a bike pump track has scooped £50,000 of funding.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:02 BST

The cash from Cycling Facilities Fund (CFF) takes Dalgety Community Trust a huge step closer to launching the venture next to Dalgety Bay Sports Centre.

The proposed track will cater for a wide range of community and school groups, not just for cycling but other wheel based activities such as skating and skateboarding - and it will be free to use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will also have coaching sessions, club activity, competitions, and community events to encourage participation, and be designed to be accessible to people with a disability, especially wheelchair users.

This pump track at Zetland Park in Falkirk has proved popular (Pic: Michael Gillen)This pump track at Zetland Park in Falkirk has proved popular (Pic: Michael Gillen)
This pump track at Zetland Park in Falkirk has proved popular (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Most Popular

Phil Evans, who chairs the trust, said: “We are thrilled to receive this award which takes us a significant step closer to realising our dream of building a free to use, open access pump track. We would like to thank sportscotland for this award and the confidence they have shown in our project”.

The funding was made possible through a £4million commitment from Scottish Government and £4m from sportscotland through National Lottery funds.

Maree Todd, Sport Minister said: “Being outdoors has a positive impact on health and mental wellbeing and helps us achieve our vision of an active Scotland where everyone benefits from sport and activity for their physical, mental and social health.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forbes Dunlop, chief executive of sportscotland, added: “By working with Scottish Cycling to shape the fund, we have been able to increase the opportunities for people to get involved in cycling right across the country. It’s hugely encouraging to see the number of groups like Dalgety Community Trust who have grasped this opportunity to improve the lives of their local communities by investing in cycling facilities. From beginners' pump tracks to circuits and trails capable of hosting national competitions, it really has changed the cycling infrastructure in Scotland.”

The unprecedented investment in cycling infrastructure is being delivered through a partnership between Scottish Cycling and sportscotland to ensure projects can have a lasting impact on their communities and the sport well beyond the Championships.

Cycling projects in 18 different local authorities have now received investment from the fund.

Related topics:ScotlandFife