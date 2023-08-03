The cash from Cycling Facilities Fund (CFF) takes Dalgety Community Trust a huge step closer to launching the venture next to Dalgety Bay Sports Centre.

The proposed track will cater for a wide range of community and school groups, not just for cycling but other wheel based activities such as skating and skateboarding - and it will be free to use.

It will also have coaching sessions, club activity, competitions, and community events to encourage participation, and be designed to be accessible to people with a disability, especially wheelchair users.

This pump track at Zetland Park in Falkirk has proved popular (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Phil Evans, who chairs the trust, said: “We are thrilled to receive this award which takes us a significant step closer to realising our dream of building a free to use, open access pump track. We would like to thank sportscotland for this award and the confidence they have shown in our project”.

The funding was made possible through a £4million commitment from Scottish Government and £4m from sportscotland through National Lottery funds.

Maree Todd, Sport Minister said: “Being outdoors has a positive impact on health and mental wellbeing and helps us achieve our vision of an active Scotland where everyone benefits from sport and activity for their physical, mental and social health.”

Forbes Dunlop, chief executive of sportscotland, added: “By working with Scottish Cycling to shape the fund, we have been able to increase the opportunities for people to get involved in cycling right across the country. It’s hugely encouraging to see the number of groups like Dalgety Community Trust who have grasped this opportunity to improve the lives of their local communities by investing in cycling facilities. From beginners' pump tracks to circuits and trails capable of hosting national competitions, it really has changed the cycling infrastructure in Scotland.”

The unprecedented investment in cycling infrastructure is being delivered through a partnership between Scottish Cycling and sportscotland to ensure projects can have a lasting impact on their communities and the sport well beyond the Championships.