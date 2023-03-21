The Back to Buzzing initiative at Balbirnie Park is to get £20,000, supporting specialist survey work to help inform a biodiversity management plan for the popular park in Markinch.

A further £34,000 has also been allocated for tree planting and upland woodland creation in the Lomond Hills Regional Park.

The funding is part of an £856,000 funding package announced by Lorna Slater MSP, Biodiversity Minister with the investment being managed by environmental charity greenspace scotland.

The parks have received funding

It signals the start of an exciting time in particular for Balbirnie Park which has also got funding from SEPA to investigate and develop options to restore and improve the burn that runs through the park - a move which will have a significant impact for locals, visitors and the park’s natural inhabitants.

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council spokesperson for communities and leisure, commented: “It is so important for our health and well-being to have these spaces to explore and enjoy on our doorstep. This funding alongside that received from the Levelling Up Fund for Riverside Park are going to make a huge difference for the benefit of all.

“I’m also delighted that work is underway to review our Local Biodiversity Action Plan which will set out nature conservation priorities and projects like this.”