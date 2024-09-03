£50,000 funding secured to replace boardwalk in Kirkcaldy park’s bog garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work has started to replace the boardwalk and tidy up the bog garden in Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.

The bog garden was created in 2009, taking advantage of a natural spring in the area and included suitable plants and a boardwalk to let nature lovers get closer to the wildlife attracted to it - but the boardwalk was closed after its condition deteriorated in recent years.

Now, after a securing funding from the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund, it is being replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beveridge Park Development Group, supported by Fife Council’s grounds maintenance service, made a successful bid last year for the £52,000 needed to carry out the work which will take around six weeks to complete. It is being carried out by specialist contractor, Water Gems (Alba) Limited.

The boardwalk at Beveridge Park's bog garden (Pic: Submitted)

The new boardwalk is being built using Siberian larch timber, a naturally rot-resistant wood, giving it a long lifespan. Any vegetation that is removed as the bog garden is tidied up will be processed through green waste streams.

The restoration will be welcomed by many park users.

Scott Clelland, Fife Council’s grounds maintenance service manager, said he was delighted that the bog garden would soon be accessible again.

He added: “We know that park visitors have missed being able to use the boardwalk while it’s been closed, so I’m really pleased that the new one will be open soon. We’ll also be tidying up the vegetation in the bog itself to ensure there’s a good balance of plant species and valuable habitat for insects and other wildlife.”