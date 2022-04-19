£5.3m funding package to help Fife's economic recovery from pandemic

The money was allocated at last week’s meeting of Fife Council’s policy and co-ordination committee.

It will be shared between initiatives to help struggling households.

A total of £1m has been earmarked for the Scottish Welfare Fund, £750,000 for childcare assistance, £700,000 to facilitate pre-employment training, £550,000 for fuel poverty, and £480,000 for Hardship Fund.

The funding package will help families and businesses get back on their feet after the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses will also be supported with £300,000 being put towards the Development Fund for town centre businesses, £240,000 for Rates Hardship relief, £200,000 for staffing to support logistics and distribution, and £1.2m for business grants.

Paul Vaughan, head of communities, said: “The COVID pandemic has completely changed the priorities we've had to pursue, and the support people have needed over the last two years.

"Helping Fife to recover is our priority and we have a key role to play in supporting the local economy and tackling poverty that has sadly grown during the pandemic.

“These families are struggling to heat their homes pay their bills and provide adequate food for their families.”

As well as helping vulnerable families, Mr Vaughan said that the funding package will also be put to use helping businesses recover.

“This funding will also be used to support businesses and communities in a variety of ways so that we can build back better, together,” he said.

"We’re putting money into things that matter to our communities, from helping the local economy to recover to extending the Fife Food Crisis fund for another 12 months."

