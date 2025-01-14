Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Fife’s “under-used” assets is making progress towards a total £5 million transformation, and is on track to be finished by March.

“Amazing progress” has been made to re-vamp Riverside Park in Glenrothes, and the project is set to be finished in just over two months' time.

Last March, Cabinet Committee councillors approved plans to use the cash, secured from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, to improve and develop the park to make it a ‘must visit’ destination for residents and tourists alike.

The plans were formally approved in October – paving the way for the local authority to start work throughout 2024 and into early 2025.

How the park will look after a £5m transformation (Pic: Fife Council)

Now, the council has revealed that it is making “amazing progress” and things are on track to finish in the next couple of months.

“A new year means a new look Riverside Park in Glenrothes, and work on several fronts is continuing over the next few weeks,” a council update said. “Contractors remain on track to complete the park’s transformation by the end of March this year.”

A new £1 million savannah-themed adventure playpark is currently taking shape, and work has started this week on a new 120m x 60m pump cycling track which will be fully accessible and capable of hosting international competitions.

The east Riverside car park extension has also started and will continue until the end of March – meaning it will be closed while work is ongoing.

Major pathway regeneration works have also been carried out to build new routes and upgrade existing paths; car parks have been resurfaced and extended; new toilets are in the pipeline; and the pond has been completely rejuvenated following extensive dredging and land maintenance.

Work to enhance the B969 River Leven Bridge, known locally as the White Bridge, is also expected to start the week beginning January 21, and temporary traffic lights will be in operation.

Fife Council has said the transformation projects will continue throughout the month on both sides of the park, with staircase improvements pencilled in for Riverside Park West over the next few weeks.

“|This will be a massive year for the town and we can’t wait to see the plans come to fruition,” Councillor John Beare, convener of Glenrothes area committee, said.“The playpark, which will be accessible to children of all ages and abilities, already looks fantastic, and that’s even before the giant hippo equipment is installed to reflect the town’s long-standing association with them.”

He added: “We’d like to thank members of the public for their continued patience as work around the park continues, and I think we’re all looking forward to the revamped Riverside Park being fully open in the Spring.”

Looking further forward, the council said work is ongoing behind the scenes to introduce new activities to the park.